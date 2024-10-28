Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of APWC stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.21.
