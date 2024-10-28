HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Aprea Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of APRE stock opened at $4.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.03. Aprea Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $8.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.07.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.05. Aprea Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,012.37% and a negative return on equity of 56.38%. The business had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aprea Therapeutics

In other Aprea Therapeutics news, Director Bernd R. Seizinger bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.68 per share, for a total transaction of $26,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,876.40. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Aprea Therapeutics news, Director Marc Duey sold 6,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $29,595.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,121.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bernd R. Seizinger acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.68 per share, for a total transaction of $26,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,876.40. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 42,290 shares of company stock valued at $165,096 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aprea Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aprea Therapeutics stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 137,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000. Aprea Therapeutics comprises approximately 0.5% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned about 2.53% of Aprea Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors.

Further Reading

