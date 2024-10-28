StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Price Performance

Shares of AACG opened at $1.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average of $0.78. The company has a market cap of $32.28 million, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. ATA Creativity Global has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.65.

Get ATA Creativity Global alerts:

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.12 million for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 33.80% and a negative net margin of 13.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ATA Creativity Global

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ATA Creativity Global stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ATA Creativity Global ( NASDAQ:AACG Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.13% of ATA Creativity Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools and training organizations, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.