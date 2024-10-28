StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of AACG opened at $1.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average of $0.78. The company has a market cap of $32.28 million, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. ATA Creativity Global has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.65.
ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.12 million for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 33.80% and a negative net margin of 13.59%.
ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools and training organizations, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.
