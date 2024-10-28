Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Given Overweight Rating at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $37.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $38.00.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ALKS. StockNews.com raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Alkermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alkermes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alkermes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.90.

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $26.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.83 and a 200 day moving average of $25.87. Alkermes has a 52 week low of $22.06 and a 52 week high of $32.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Alkermes by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 3,841.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 44.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkermes during the second quarter valued at $116,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

