The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Price Target to $30.00

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alkermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Alkermes from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.90.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ALKS

Alkermes Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Alkermes

Alkermes stock opened at $26.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.83 and a 200-day moving average of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Alkermes has a 1 year low of $22.06 and a 1 year high of $32.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.46.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Alkermes by 421.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,326,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,393,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730,671 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 31.8% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,640,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,079 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,884,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,507,000 after purchasing an additional 371,039 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 301.5% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,699,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,050,000 after buying an additional 2,026,961 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Alkermes by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,203,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,103,000 after buying an additional 1,025,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.