LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
LifeMD Price Performance
NASDAQ:LFMDP opened at $22.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.18. LifeMD has a 1-year low of $17.15 and a 1-year high of $25.00.
LifeMD Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $0.5547 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.98%.
About LifeMD
LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.
