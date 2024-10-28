Short Interest in Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ:MEGL) Expands By 187.2%

Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ:MEGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,800 shares, a growth of 187.2% from the September 30th total of 82,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 238,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Magic Empire Global Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of Magic Empire Global stock opened at 0.48 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 0.55. Magic Empire Global has a 1 year low of 0.41 and a 1 year high of 1.47.

Get Magic Empire Global alerts:

About Magic Empire Global

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Magic Empire Global Limited engages in the provision of corporate finance advisory services and underwriting services in Hong Kong. The company provides initial public offering sponsorship, financial and independent financial advisory, post-listing compliance advisory, and underwriting services by acting as global coordinator, bookrunner, lead manager, or underwriter.

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Empire Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Empire Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.