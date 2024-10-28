Short Interest in Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ:MEGL) Expands By 187.2%

Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ:MEGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,800 shares, a growth of 187.2% from the September 30th total of 82,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 238,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Magic Empire Global Stock Down 4.2 %
Shares of Magic Empire Global stock opened at 0.48 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 0.55. Magic Empire Global has a 1 year low of 0.41 and a 1 year high of 1.47.
About Magic Empire Global
