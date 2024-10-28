The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Receives $191.79 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $191.79.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 289.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,682,970 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,558,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,165 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,770 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,596,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,816 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Boeing by 9,626.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,026,092 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $186,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,542 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 15,039.0% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 967,383 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $176,073,000 after acquiring an additional 960,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Boeing by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,203,435 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $811,221,000 after purchasing an additional 518,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

BA stock opened at $155.01 on Friday. Boeing has a twelve month low of $146.02 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.16 billion, a PE ratio of -43.66 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.64.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.26) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boeing will post -5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

