ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB) Short Interest Up 200.0% in October

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of UCYB opened at $45.58 on Monday. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $26.39 and a twelve month high of $48.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 million, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.67.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.259 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This is a positive change from ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity (UCYB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund provides daily 2x leveraged exposure to a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the global cybersecurity industry. UCYB was launched on Jan 19, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

