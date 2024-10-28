UBS Group Increases Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$190.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target upped by UBS Group from C$189.00 to C$190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CNR has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$182.00 to C$178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$171.07.

CNR stock opened at C$154.25 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$144.23 and a one year high of C$181.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$97.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$157.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$163.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.14%.

In other news, Director Susan C. Jones purchased 1,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$162.05 per share, with a total value of C$199,324.82. In related news, Director David Lund Freeman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$152.57 per share, with a total value of C$152,572.80. Also, Director Susan C. Jones bought 1,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$162.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$199,324.82. In the last three months, insiders acquired 2,773 shares of company stock worth $437,437. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

