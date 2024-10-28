Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Short Interest Down 62.5% in October

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the September 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Geberit Stock Performance

Shares of Geberit stock opened at $59.44 on Monday. Geberit has a twelve month low of $46.16 and a twelve month high of $66.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.91.

Get Geberit alerts:

Geberit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

Receive News & Ratings for Geberit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geberit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.