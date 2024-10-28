Short Interest in Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:MIUFY) Expands By 200.0%

Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:MIUFY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Mitsubishi HC Capital Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:MIUFY opened at $13.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.08 and its 200-day moving average is $13.70. Mitsubishi HC Capital has a 52-week low of $12.98 and a 52-week high of $14.80.
About Mitsubishi HC Capital
