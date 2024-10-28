Short Interest in Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:MIUFY) Expands By 200.0%

Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:MIUFY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Mitsubishi HC Capital Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MIUFY opened at $13.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.08 and its 200-day moving average is $13.70. Mitsubishi HC Capital has a 52-week low of $12.98 and a 52-week high of $14.80.

About Mitsubishi HC Capital

Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the lease, installment sale, and other financing activities in Japan, Europe, the Americas, China, and ASEAN region. The company operates through Customer Solutions, Global Business, Environment & Energy, Aviation, Logistics, Real Estate, and Mobility segments.

