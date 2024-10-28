Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Short Interest Up 189.4% in October

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 837,300 shares, a growth of 189.4% from the September 30th total of 289,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 465,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Leerink Partners decreased their target price on Vincerx Pharma from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Get Vincerx Pharma alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Vincerx Pharma

Vincerx Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ:VINC opened at $0.38 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.69. Vincerx Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $9.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.49.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.12. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vincerx Pharma will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Vincerx Pharma

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 29.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 666,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 153,575 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 359.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 328,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 256,967 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the second quarter worth $1,610,000. 44.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vincerx Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing enitociclib, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating patients with hematologic malignancies; and VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vincerx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vincerx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.