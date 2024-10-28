Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Short Interest Update

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 367,900 shares, an increase of 198.9% from the September 30th total of 123,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 141.5 days.
Alsea Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ALSSF opened at $2.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.36. Alsea has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $4.95.
Alsea Company Profile
