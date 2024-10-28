Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Short Interest Update

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 367,900 shares, an increase of 198.9% from the September 30th total of 123,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 141.5 days.

Alsea Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ALSSF opened at $2.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.36. Alsea has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $4.95.

Get Alsea alerts:

Alsea Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Alsea, SAB. de C.V. operates restaurants in Latin America and Europe. It operates fast food, coffee shops, casual food, and family restaurants under the Domino's Pizza, Starbucks, Burger King, Chili's, PF Chang's, Italianni's, The Cheesecake Factory, Vips, The gate, Foster's Hollywood, Archies, Ginos, T.G.I.

Receive News & Ratings for Alsea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alsea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.