Desjardins Has Bearish Forecast for CP FY2024 Earnings

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) – Investment analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $3.07 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.17. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $3.20 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s FY2025 earnings at $3.61 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.26 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $4.94 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $5.58 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CP. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $94.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.09.

CP stock opened at $77.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.86 and a 200-day moving average of $81.30. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12-month low of $69.07 and a 12-month high of $91.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $71.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 17.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CP. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

