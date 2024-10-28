BMO Capital Markets Boosts MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target to C$26.00

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MAG. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital lowered MAG Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on MAG Silver from C$21.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on MAG Silver from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$23.75.

TSE MAG opened at C$24.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.46 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.09. MAG Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$11.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.88. The company has a market cap of C$2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a current ratio of 28.03.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.01. Sell-side analysts predict that MAG Silver will post 1.2235023 earnings per share for the current year.

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company’s flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

