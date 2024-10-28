StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Barnes Group (NYSE:B)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on B. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.50 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

Barnes Group stock opened at $46.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 521.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.70. Barnes Group has a 12 month low of $18.79 and a 12 month high of $47.03.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.30). Barnes Group had a negative net margin of 3.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $387.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.66 million. Analysts expect that Barnes Group will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its stake in Barnes Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 245,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,920,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Barnes Group by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 548,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,148,000 after buying an additional 47,821 shares during the period. Jade Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $606,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

