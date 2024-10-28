StockNews.com Lowers Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AVY. UBS Group lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $252.00 to $247.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.60 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.42.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $207.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $216.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.44. Avery Dennison has a 52-week low of $165.21 and a 52-week high of $233.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.01. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 33.44%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 51.39%.

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In related news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total transaction of $608,850.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 304,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,719,936.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 3,000 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total value of $608,850.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at $61,719,936.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total value of $2,137,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 304,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,004,367.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,108 shares of company stock valued at $12,545,087. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avery Dennison

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

