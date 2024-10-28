ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Price Target Raised to $96.00 at BMO Capital Markets

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Free Report) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of ASGN in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on ASGN from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ASGN has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

ASGN Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ASGN opened at $92.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.89. ASGN has a one year low of $77.37 and a one year high of $106.42.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.08. ASGN had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ASGN will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arshad Matin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total value of $185,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,278.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total value of $45,496.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,821 shares in the company, valued at $978,759.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arshad Matin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total value of $185,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,278.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,563 shares of company stock valued at $1,279,418. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of ASGN by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 588,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,912,000 after acquiring an additional 39,607 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in ASGN by 1,851.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 18,868 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASGN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $512,000. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ASGN by 43.8% during the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in ASGN by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Incorporated engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services and solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

