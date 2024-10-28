StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Singular Research upgraded shares of ARC Document Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Shares of ARC stock opened at $3.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.10 million, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. ARC Document Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $75.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.60 million. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 7.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ARC Document Solutions will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. ARC Document Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARC. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 1.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,858,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after buying an additional 48,245 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 5.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,550,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 83,795 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,494,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 520,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 39,800 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 400,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 11,519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.93% of the company’s stock.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

