ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

ARR stock opened at $19.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.18 and a 200 day moving average of $19.74. The firm has a market cap of $945.30 million, a PE ratio of -26.93 and a beta of 1.50. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a twelve month low of $13.31 and a twelve month high of $21.93.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $127.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.95 million. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 16.64% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. On average, research analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -400.00%.

In related news, Chairman Daniel C. Staton acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.86 per share, with a total value of $198,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 24,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,434.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARR. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 15.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 349,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 47,735 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 338,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,563,000 after buying an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 4.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 149,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 6,088 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management increased its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 34.7% during the third quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 141,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after buying an additional 36,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 76.3% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 138,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 59,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

