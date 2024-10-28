Evercore ISI Raises Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Price Target to $80.00

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Evercore ISI from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

APH has been the subject of several other research reports. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $74.50 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.63.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $69.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $83.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol has a twelve month low of $39.48 and a twelve month high of $71.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.10 and its 200 day moving average is $64.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $19,749,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $19,749,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $6,563,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,382. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amphenol

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,637,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,468,301,000 after buying an additional 17,552,921 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Amphenol by 69.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,225,629 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,564,711,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487,387 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Amphenol by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,455,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,041,204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275,279 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,833,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $662,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 263.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,568,426 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $240,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,282 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

