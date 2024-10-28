Bank of America Boosts Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Price Target to $74.00

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Amphenol from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $74.50 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.63.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $69.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $83.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.10 and its 200 day moving average is $64.69. Amphenol has a one year low of $39.48 and a one year high of $71.20.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $6,563,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,382. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $6,563,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,373,382. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $19,749,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 199,758 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,458,000 after acquiring an additional 75,753 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 102.0% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 31,980 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 16,149 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 556.7% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 40,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 34,309 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its position in Amphenol by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 245,326 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,985,000 after purchasing an additional 16,425 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

