Bank of America Boosts Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Price Target to $240.00

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $232.00 to $240.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AIT. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.71.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AIT opened at $231.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $214.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Applied Industrial Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $149.59 and a fifty-two week high of $240.45.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 8.61%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 15.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 3,703 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.24, for a total transaction of $748,894.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,602,385.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 3,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.24, for a total transaction of $748,894.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,602,385.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 3,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total transaction of $703,561.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,315 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,221.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,927 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,116 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Applied Industrial Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIT. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 630,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,398,000 after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares during the period. Dundas Partners LLP bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $46,805,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 28.7% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 221,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,495,000 after purchasing an additional 49,500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 18.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 204,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,659,000 after buying an additional 31,514 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,093,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.