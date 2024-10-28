TD Cowen Boosts Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Price Target to $63.00

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by TD Cowen from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.63.

Amphenol Price Performance

APH stock opened at $69.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.69. The firm has a market cap of $83.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.58, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.02. Amphenol has a 1 year low of $39.48 and a 1 year high of $71.20.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $6,563,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,373,382. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $19,749,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $6,563,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,382. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 121.2% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the second quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 131.1% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 352.1% in the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

