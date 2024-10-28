HNI (HNI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect HNI to post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.18. HNI had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $623.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. HNI’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect HNI to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HNI Price Performance

HNI stock opened at $51.66 on Monday. HNI has a one year low of $32.70 and a one year high of $56.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.44. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.84.

HNI Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. HNI’s payout ratio is 55.00%.

Several research firms have commented on HNI. Benchmark lifted their price target on HNI from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut HNI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 13th.

Insider Activity at HNI

In related news, CEO Jeffrey D. Lorenger sold 72,102 shares of HNI stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $3,556,070.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,642,713.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey D. Lorenger sold 72,102 shares of HNI stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $3,556,070.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,892 shares in the company, valued at $14,642,713.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey D. Lorenger sold 9,447 shares of HNI stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total value of $504,658.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 296,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,859,970.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,582 shares of company stock valued at $5,597,281 over the last 90 days. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About HNI

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

