XPO (XPO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 4.48%. XPO’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect XPO to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
XPO Stock Up 5.1 %
XPO stock opened at $117.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.10. XPO has a 52 week low of $65.80 and a 52 week high of $130.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About XPO
XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.
