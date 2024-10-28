XPO (XPO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 4.48%. XPO’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect XPO to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

XPO stock opened at $117.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.10. XPO has a 52 week low of $65.80 and a 52 week high of $130.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Several analysts recently commented on XPO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on XPO from $139.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Susquehanna raised their target price on XPO from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on XPO from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on XPO from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on XPO from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.41.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

