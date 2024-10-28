InterRent REIT (IIP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect InterRent REIT to post earnings of C$0.16 per share for the quarter.

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$61.44 million during the quarter.

InterRent REIT Stock Performance

InterRent REIT has a twelve month low of C$7.31 and a twelve month high of C$10.19.

InterRent REIT Dividend Announcement

About InterRent REIT

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

