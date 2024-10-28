Douglas Emmett (DEI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Douglas Emmett has set its FY24 guidance at $1.65-1.69 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 1.650-1.690 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $245.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.62 million. Douglas Emmett had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Douglas Emmett to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE DEI opened at $18.36 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -59.23 and a beta of 1.11. Douglas Emmett has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $19.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is presently -245.16%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.29.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

