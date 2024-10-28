DoorDash (DASH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.29). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect DoorDash to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of DASH stock opened at $153.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $62.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.48, a PEG ratio of 425.82 and a beta of 1.70. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $69.90 and a fifty-two week high of $155.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other DoorDash news, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $7,491,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,274.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total value of $746,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 417,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,492,660.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $7,491,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,274.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 390,710 shares of company stock worth $54,472,120 in the last 90 days. 7.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research upgraded DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised DoorDash from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DASH

About DoorDash

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.