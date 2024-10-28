AbbVie (ABBV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect AbbVie to post earnings of $2.95 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 203.66% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect AbbVie to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $187.85 on Monday. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $135.85 and a 12-month high of $199.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.98%.

In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on AbbVie from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.39.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

