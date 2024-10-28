Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CHCT opened at $17.62 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.09 million, a PE ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.69. Community Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $29.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 289.06%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHCT. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Community Healthcare Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

In other news, CEO David H. Dupuy acquired 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $194,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,082,246.20. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Z. Hensley bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $126,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,065. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company's stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (the Company”, we”, our”) was organized in the State of Maryland on March 28, 2014. The Company is a fully-integrated healthcare real estate company that owns and acquires real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers.

