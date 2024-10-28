Omni Financial Services (OTCMKTS:OFSI) vs. Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Financial Review

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) and Omni Financial Services (OTCMKTS:OFSI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Regions Financial and Omni Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regions Financial 18.78% 12.60% 1.30% Omni Financial Services N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Regions Financial and Omni Financial Services”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regions Financial $7.08 billion 3.04 $2.07 billion $1.84 12.77 Omni Financial Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Regions Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Omni Financial Services.

Regions Financial has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omni Financial Services has a beta of 3.26, indicating that its stock price is 226% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Regions Financial and Omni Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regions Financial 1 8 9 0 2.44 Omni Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Regions Financial presently has a consensus target price of $24.78, indicating a potential upside of 5.46%. Given Regions Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Regions Financial is more favorable than Omni Financial Services.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.4% of Regions Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Regions Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Regions Financial beats Omni Financial Services on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Regions Financial

(Get Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services. It serves corporate, middle market, and commercial real estate developers and investors. The Consumer Bank segment provides consumer banking products and services related to residential first mortgages, home equity lines and loans, consumer credit cards, and other consumer loans, as well as deposits. The Wealth Management segment offers credit related products, and retirement and savings solutions; and trust and investment management, asset management, and estate planning services to individuals, businesses, governmental institutions, and non-profit entities. It also provides investment and insurance products; low-income housing tax credit corporate fund syndication services; and other specialty financing services. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

About Omni Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

OMNI Financial Services, Inc. provides various financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and business owners. The company offers deferred annuities, fixed annuities, and immediate annuities; and group medical, key employee, survivor life, disability, fixed life, long term care, and term life insurance products. It also provides college funding, retirement, and estate planning services. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.