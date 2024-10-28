Financial Contrast: Saturn Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:OILSF) vs. Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM)

Saturn Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:OILSF – Get Free Report) and Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Saturn Oil & Gas and Black Stone Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Saturn Oil & Gas N/A N/A N/A Black Stone Minerals 64.88% 37.93% 27.04%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Saturn Oil & Gas and Black Stone Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Saturn Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A Black Stone Minerals 0 2 1 0 2.33

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Black Stone Minerals has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.29%. Given Black Stone Minerals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Black Stone Minerals is more favorable than Saturn Oil & Gas.

14.5% of Black Stone Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 19.6% of Black Stone Minerals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Saturn Oil & Gas and Black Stone Minerals”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Saturn Oil & Gas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Black Stone Minerals $505.05 million 6.21 $422.55 million $1.54 9.69

Black Stone Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Saturn Oil & Gas.

Summary

Black Stone Minerals beats Saturn Oil & Gas on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Saturn Oil & Gas

Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas resource deposits in Canada. It is involved in the exploration and development of light oil assets in the Oxbow area of Southeast Saskatchewan; Viking light oil assets in West-Central Saskatchewan; Cardium light oil assets in Central Alberta; Montney and Swan Hills light oil in North Alberta. Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.6 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States. The company was founded in 1876 and is based in Houston, Texas.

