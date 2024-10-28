Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) versus Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Head-To-Head Analysis

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) and Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Johnson & Johnson and Anixa Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Johnson & Johnson 0 6 7 0 2.54 Anixa Biosciences 0 0 1 1 3.50

Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus price target of $175.93, indicating a potential upside of 9.35%. Anixa Biosciences has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 115.38%. Given Anixa Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Anixa Biosciences is more favorable than Johnson & Johnson.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Johnson & Johnson 19.14% 35.46% 14.32% Anixa Biosciences N/A -54.79% -50.37%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Johnson & Johnson and Anixa Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Johnson & Johnson has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anixa Biosciences has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.6% of Johnson & Johnson shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.1% of Anixa Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Johnson & Johnson shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of Anixa Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Johnson & Johnson and Anixa Biosciences”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Johnson & Johnson $87.70 billion 4.42 $35.15 billion $16.04 10.03 Anixa Biosciences $210,000.00 495.33 -$9.81 million ($0.37) -8.78

Johnson & Johnson has higher revenue and earnings than Anixa Biosciences. Anixa Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Johnson & Johnson, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Johnson & Johnson beats Anixa Biosciences on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use. Its MedTech segment provides Interventional Solutions, including electrophysiology products to treat heart rhythm disorders; the heart recovery portfolio, which includes technologies to treat severe coronary artery disease requiring high-risk PCI or AMI cardiogenic shock; and neurovascular care that treats hemorrhagic and ischemic stroke. this segment also offers an orthopaedics portfolio that includes products and enabling technologies that support hips, knees, trauma, spine, sports, and other; surgery portfolios comprising advanced and general surgery technologies, as well as solutions for breast aesthetics, ear, nose, and throat procedures; contact lenses under the ACUVUE Brand; and TECNIS intraocular lenses for cataract surgery. It distributes its products to wholesalers, hospitals, and retailers, as well as physicians, nurses, hospitals, eye care professionals, and clinics. Johnson & Johnson was founded in 1886 and is based in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

About Anixa Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Anixa Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell therapy, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer. Its vaccine programs comprise the development of a vaccine against triple negative breast cancer; and a preventative vaccine against ovarian cancer. The company is also developing immuno-therapy drugs against cancer. The company was formerly known as ITUS Corporation and changed its name to Anixa Biosciences, Inc. in October 2018. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is based in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.