Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) & Alphawave IP Group (OTCMKTS:AWEVF) Head to Head Review

Alphawave IP Group (OTCMKTS:AWEVF – Get Free Report) and Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alphawave IP Group and Navitas Semiconductor”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Alphawave IP Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphawave IP Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Navitas Semiconductor $91.68 million 5.09 -$145.43 million ($0.51) -5.00

Alphawave IP Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Navitas Semiconductor.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

46.1% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.8% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Alphawave IP Group and Navitas Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphawave IP Group N/A N/A N/A Navitas Semiconductor -55.70% -22.29% -18.55%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Alphawave IP Group and Navitas Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphawave IP Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Navitas Semiconductor 0 3 5 0 2.63

Navitas Semiconductor has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 135.29%. Given Navitas Semiconductor’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Navitas Semiconductor is more favorable than Alphawave IP Group.

Summary

Navitas Semiconductor beats Alphawave IP Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alphawave IP Group

(Get Free Report)

Alphawave IP Group plc develops and sells connectivity solutions in North America, China, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company offers silicon IP solutions, chiplets, custom silicon, and connectivity products. It serves the data center, artificial intelligence, 5G wireless infrastructure, data networking, autonomous vehicles, data storage, and solid-state storage markets. Alphawave IP Group plc was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Navitas Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications. It operates in the United States, Europe, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Torrance, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Alphawave IP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphawave IP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.