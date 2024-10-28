PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.38.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PACS. Stephens raised their target price on shares of PACS Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PACS Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of PACS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on PACS Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on PACS Group from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of PACS Group during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in PACS Group by 152.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in PACS Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in PACS Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACS Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $548,000.

PACS Group stock opened at $42.09 on Monday. PACS Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

PACS Group (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $981.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.22 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PACS Group will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

