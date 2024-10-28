Mobile Infrastructure (BEEP) and Its Competitors Head-To-Head Survey

Mobile Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BEEP – Get Free Report) is one of 83 public companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Mobile Infrastructure to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Mobile Infrastructure and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobile Infrastructure 0 0 0 0 N/A Mobile Infrastructure Competitors 270 1349 1211 45 2.36

As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 3.60%. Given Mobile Infrastructure’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mobile Infrastructure has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Mobile Infrastructure has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mobile Infrastructure’s peers have a beta of 1.03, indicating that their average stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Mobile Infrastructure and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobile Infrastructure -74.35% -3.08% -1.49% Mobile Infrastructure Competitors -352.19% -2.34% -0.52%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mobile Infrastructure and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mobile Infrastructure $30.27 million -$25.12 million -1.13 Mobile Infrastructure Competitors $11.84 billion -$69.21 million 55.86

Mobile Infrastructure’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Mobile Infrastructure. Mobile Infrastructure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.3% of Mobile Infrastructure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.6% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by institutional investors. 46.2% of Mobile Infrastructure shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Mobile Infrastructure peers beat Mobile Infrastructure on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Mobile Infrastructure Company Profile

Mobile Infrastructure Corporation is a Maryland corporation. The Company owns a diversified portfolio of parking assets primarily located in the Midwest and Southwest. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned 43 parking facilities in 21 separate markets throughout the United States, with a total of 15,700 parking spaces and approximately 5.4 million square feet. The Company also owns approximately 0.2 million square feet of retail/commercial space adjacent to its parking facilities.

