Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.33.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LADR. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, August 30th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ladder Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of LADR stock opened at $11.28 on Monday. Ladder Capital has a 12-month low of $9.15 and a 12-month high of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 76.87 and a quick ratio of 76.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.42.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $128.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.46%.

In related news, insider Robert Perelman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $303,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 351,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,270,153.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Pamela Mccormack sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 548,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,723,571.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Perelman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $303,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 351,453 shares in the company, valued at $4,270,153.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,133,250 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Ladder Capital by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 943,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,505,000 after purchasing an additional 123,920 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the first quarter valued at about $787,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 32.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,091,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,321,000 after buying an additional 266,693 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Ladder Capital by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Ladder Capital by 6.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,328,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,431,000 after acquiring an additional 397,817 shares during the period. 62.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

