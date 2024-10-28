Seaport Res Ptn Lifts Earnings Estimates for Raymond James

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.65. The consensus estimate for Raymond James’ current full-year earnings is $9.55 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Raymond James’ Q2 2025 earnings at $2.36 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.25 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.74 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.30 EPS.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.54. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

RJF has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Raymond James from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Raymond James from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.36.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RJF

Raymond James Stock Performance

RJF opened at $144.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.02. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $93.91 and a 1-year high of $148.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,580,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,972,000 after acquiring an additional 378,033 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.5% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,505,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,689,000 after purchasing an additional 37,173 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,215,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,919,000 after purchasing an additional 25,494 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 6.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,024,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,238,000 after purchasing an additional 113,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Raymond James by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,874,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,153,000 after buying an additional 38,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Raymond James news, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 31,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total transaction of $3,429,210.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,879,063.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 17,363 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,996,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,692,390. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 31,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total transaction of $3,429,210.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,879,063.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 21.77%.

About Raymond James

(Get Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.