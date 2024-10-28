Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Raised to $249.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $236.00 to $249.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Tesla from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.00.

TSLA stock opened at $269.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $230.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.67, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.29. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $271.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,258,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,602,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,064,917,000 after buying an additional 3,795,748 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 35,611.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,054,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,892,160,000 after acquiring an additional 11,023,436 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,849,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,731,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,329 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 21,816.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,902,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,167,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 2.6% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,314,395 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,051,613,000 after purchasing an additional 135,966 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

