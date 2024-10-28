Q1 EPS Estimates for TechnipFMC Lifted by Atb Cap Markets

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TechnipFMC in a research report issued on Thursday, October 24th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.28. The consensus estimate for TechnipFMC’s current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on TechnipFMC from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on TechnipFMC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.37.

View Our Latest Research Report on FTI

TechnipFMC Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of TechnipFMC stock opened at $26.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.50. TechnipFMC has a 12-month low of $18.33 and a 12-month high of $29.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.35%.

TechnipFMC announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of TechnipFMC

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 203.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 73.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC

(Get Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.