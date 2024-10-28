Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB)

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Global Blue Group Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE GB opened at $5.49 on Thursday. Global Blue Group has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $5.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.05.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Global Blue Group had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 48.62%. The firm had revenue of $126.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.42 million. Equities research analysts predict that Global Blue Group will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Blue Group

About Global Blue Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global Blue Group stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Global Blue Group Holding AG ( NYSE:GB Free Report ) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.05% of Global Blue Group worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

