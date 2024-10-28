Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.17.
Several analysts have issued reports on SLRN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Acelyrin from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. HC Wainwright lowered Acelyrin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Acelyrin from $13.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Acelyrin from $68.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.
NASDAQ:SLRN opened at $5.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.07 and its 200 day moving average is $4.92. Acelyrin has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.
Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.08). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Acelyrin will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.
Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.
