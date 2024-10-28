Baird R W Lowers WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) to Hold

Baird R W downgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on WSC. Barclays cut WillScot Mobile Mini from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered WillScot Mobile Mini from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $38.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 12-month low of $33.23 and a 12-month high of $52.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.35.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $604.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.97 per share, for a total transaction of $194,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,833,263.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WillScot Mobile Mini

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 29.3% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 30.7% in the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 237,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,041,000 after acquiring an additional 55,781 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 2,181.8% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 129,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 123,662 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

