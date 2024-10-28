Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXCGet Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Concentrix from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Concentrix in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Baird R W upgraded shares of Concentrix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Concentrix from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

Concentrix Stock Performance

Shares of CNXC opened at $44.52 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.58. Concentrix has a 12-month low of $44.18 and a 12-month high of $106.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXCGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.06). Concentrix had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Concentrix will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

Concentrix Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a $0.333 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This is a boost from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.79%.

Insider Transactions at Concentrix

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell sold 9,823 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $517,672.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,745,020.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Concentrix news, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell sold 9,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $517,672.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,745,020.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $29,852.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,674.01. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,767 shares of company stock valued at $626,855 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Concentrix

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNXC. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Concentrix by 2,992.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Concentrix by 1,005.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Concentrix by 769.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC)

