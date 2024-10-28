Capital Power (CPX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.32 per share for the quarter.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C($0.12). Capital Power had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of C$774.00 million during the quarter.

Capital Power Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Capital Power stock opened at C$50.63 on Monday. Capital Power has a 1 year low of C$33.90 and a 1 year high of C$52.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$47.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$41.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.64.

Capital Power Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.652 dividend. This is an increase from Capital Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. Capital Power’s payout ratio is presently 51.68%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPX. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. CIBC increased their target price on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Securities boosted their price target on Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.55, for a total transaction of C$308,355.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,400 shares of company stock worth $322,274. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

Further Reading

