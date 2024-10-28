Wedbush Issues Negative Forecast for Tractor Supply Earnings

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Tractor Supply in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.86 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.01. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tractor Supply’s current full-year earnings is $10.23 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q2 2025 earnings at $4.26 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.02 EPS.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.70.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $272.77 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $282.24 and a 200 day moving average of $273.33. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $307.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.84%.

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total transaction of $6,957,000.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,682.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total transaction of $6,957,000.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,682.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,349.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 700.0% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

