William Blair Forecasts Weaker Earnings for FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for FTI Consulting in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 25th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.75. The consensus estimate for FTI Consulting’s current full-year earnings is $8.48 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for FTI Consulting’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.55 EPS.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $926.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.16 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS.

FCN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $199.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $223.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.40. FTI Consulting has a 1-year low of $185.93 and a 1-year high of $243.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 65.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 76.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 593.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 284.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

