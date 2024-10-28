Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Mattel Q4 Earnings

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital lowered their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Mattel in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 24th. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler now anticipates that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Mattel’s current full-year earnings is $1.44 per share.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Mattel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Mattel from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Mattel in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mattel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Shares of Mattel stock opened at $19.00 on Monday. Mattel has a 52 week low of $15.87 and a 52 week high of $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAT. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 86,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Mattel by 181.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 220,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after buying an additional 142,266 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Mattel by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 443,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,787,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 4.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

